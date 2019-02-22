202
Home » Virginia » Northern Va. dealer whose…

Northern Va. dealer whose product led to 2 fatal overdoses gets 21 years

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 6:37 pm 02/22/2019 06:37pm
3 Shares

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Northern Virginia drug dealer whose product resulted in two overdose deaths has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The sentence received Friday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, by 29-year-old Joseph Curry, of Leesburg, is slightly longer than the 20-year mandatory minimum required under his guilty plea entered last year.

Court documents show that Curry dealt drugs throughout Loudoun County, Virginia. Two people who used fentanyl and heroin that he sold died in March 2016.

Even after the deaths, prosecutors said he tried to market his heroin to other potential buyers by describing it as a batch so potent that it was inducing overdoses.

Curry can be deported to his native Canada after serving his sentence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News opioid crisis opioid overdose opioids Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Chili recipes for every mood and occasion

Whether you're looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we've got you covered. Here are the best chili recipes for every occasion.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!