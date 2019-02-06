My Take: Not a great week for Virginia Democrats

On My Take, Clinton Yates said that with three scandals this week, it's a good time for Virginia Democrats.

It has not been a good week for Virginia Democrats.

My Take: 2/6/2019 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/MyTake020619.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.