My Take: Not a great week for Virginia Democrats

It has not been a good week for Virginia Democrats.
Clinton Yates
Download audio
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow ... or watching Netflix.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!