Swastikas found at school, 2 other Virginia locations in past week

According to police in Falls Church, the fabric on a playground canopy at Mt. Daniel Elementary School was slashed in several places, with at least one cut in the shape of a swastika.

WASHINGTON — Three apparently separate vandalism cases including swastikas have been reported in Northern Virginia in the past week.

Police are investigating an act of anti-Semitic vandalism on a playground canopy at Mount Daniel Elementary School in Falls Church, Virginia.

According to police, the fabric on the canopy was slashed in several places, with at least one set of cuts in the shape of a swastika. The vandalism is believed to have occurred between 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 and 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

“The City of Falls Church takes acts of anti-Semitic vandalism very seriously,” said Police Chief Mary Gavin. “Our community will not stand for this unacceptable crime of hatred.”

The vandalism was removed, and parents at the school were notified.

Police ask anyone with information to call 703-248-5053.

On Saturday, Fairfax County police began investigating swastikas that were spray painted on a drainage tunnel, at McLearen Road and West Ox Roads. The Virginia Department of Transportation was called to repair the damage.

On Thursday, Loudoun County police responded to Black Willow Drive in Aldie, to investigate a possible hate crime. Somebody has drawn a swastika, and written racial slurs in the snow of a neighbor’s yard. The homeowner was walking her dog at the time of the vandalism, and was notified by a neighbor of the graffiti.

The three incidents do not appear to be related.

Below is the location of Mount Daniel Elementary School, in Falls Church:

