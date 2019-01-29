202
Home » Virginia » Va. officer shoots suspect,…

Va. officer shoots suspect, also hits person inside nearby home

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 10:14 am 01/29/2019 10:14am
2 Shares

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police chief says one of his officers accidentally shot a person inside a home while firing at an armed suspect on the street.

News outlets cite a release from Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera, who says both people suffered non-life-threatening wounds on Sunday.

Cervera’s statement says officers responding to gunfire attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation with the armed suspect before ultimately shooting him. Police later learned that someone in a nearby home had also been shot.

That person has since been released from the hospital. Police haven’t provided an update on the suspect’s condition. Neither man has been publicly identified.

Cervera apologized for not releasing information sooner. The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘More than OK’: See Super Bowl LIII commercials early

You don't have to wait until Sunday's big game to see all the commercials set to air during Super Bowl LIII. Here’s a look at some of the commercials already out there.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500