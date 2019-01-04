202.5
Actor Leslie Odom Jr. to speak at University of Virginia

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 5:01 am 01/04/2019 05:01am
In this June 17, 2016 photo, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. poses for a portrait in New York. Odom, who stars in the Broadway hit "Hamilton," will make his last appearance with the show on Saturday, July 9. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. will visit the University of Virginia as the UVA President’s 2019 Speaker for the Arts.

Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” He is expected to discuss his life and career and the impact of the arts on education when he visits UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena on Jan. 19.

The event will be presented in conjunction with UVA’s 2019 Community MLK Celebration. It is free and open to the public.

Odom’s appearance marks a return to UVA following his performance during the Bicentennial Launch Celebration in October 2017.

Odom’s performance in “Hamilton” earned him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

