Va. under state of emergency, DC and Md., may see snow

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Governors in two southern states have declared emergencies ahead of an anticipated intense winter storm.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Saturday he’d declared an emergency to help state agencies prepare for a storm that’s expected to hit hard the southern part of the state.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued the declaration Friday and said the impacts of the weekend storm will vary across the state, with forecasters calling for up to 18 inches of snow in the mountains and possible flooding at the coast.

“We’re preparing for days of impact, not hours,” Cooper said.

Officials have warned residents to prepare emergency kits and staff off roads in impacted areas.

In the areas surrounding the District, the forecast has once again — possibly — shifted. Whereas the forecast for the last few days had called for the winter weather to miss all but the most southern suburbs of Maryland and parts of Northern Virginia, D.C. is once again in the path for snow.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said that while an exact forecast is still hard to call, at least one weather model shows D.C. getting some flurries on Sunday.

“This is plausible if the storm can muster up enough steam and energy to beat out that high pressure to our north that is suppressing it right now,” Theodore said. “If it does, well that’s the only way we will see some flurries and flakes in the district.”

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of central Virginia Sunday. The National Weather Service said Saturday the heaviest snow is expected in northwest North Carolina and southern Virginia.

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in portions of central Virginia.

The weather service said a “prolonged period of snow is expected” starting as early as Saturday evening and lasting until Monday.

After Monday, the system should move on and allow the region to dry out and warm up throughout the week and into the weekend.

The forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds build throughout the day, Lows: upper 20s and lower 30s

SUNDAY: Cloudy then a chance of a snow shower in Southern MD and central Virginia, Highs: low to mid 30s

MONDAY: Partly Sunny to Mostly Sunny, Highs: low 40s

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Highs: low 40s

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

