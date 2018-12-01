202.5
Home » Virginia » Jury sees photo evidence…

Jury sees photo evidence in murder trial for Charlottesville car attack

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP December 1, 2018 10:21 pm 12/01/2018 10:21pm
6 Shares

Jurors have seen dozens of photographs in the first two days of James Alex Fields' murder trial in Charlottesville for the 2017 death of Heather Heyer. See photos.

WASHINGTON — In the first two days of the trial of James Alex Fields for the murder of Heather Heyer during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, jurors have heard differing stories about what happened — they have also seen photographic evidence.

The jury has gotten its first look at evidence presented by the prosecution, aimed at convincing the 12 jurors and four alternates that Fields drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters on 4th Street with premeditation, which is a required element for a first-degree murder conviction.

The defense told jurors in opening statements that, amid the tension and violence on the streets of Charlottesville during the Unite the Right rally, he “feared for his safety and was scared to death.”

Related Stories

After the first two days of testimony, prosecution evidence was made available to the public. The defense will have the opportunity to present evidence after the prosecution makes its case.

The fatal Aug. 12, 2017 crash that killed 32-year-old Heyer came after a series of violent clashes broke out on the streets of Charlottesville between white nationalists and counter-protesters. A report commissioned by the city later criticized the police response as ineffective. The intersection where the fatal crash occurred had been blocked off with only a plastic sawhorse.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
charlottesville Charlottesville white nationalist rally first-degree murder Heather Heyer james alex fields Latest News Local News murder trial National News Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Remembering Penny Marshall
Maintaining fitness before New Year's
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
Today in History: Dec. 19
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
20+ holiday happenings around DC area
Holiday breakfast recipes
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Kennedy Center Honors
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note