GOP candidate in Virginia called ‘Bigfoot erotica’ devotee wins House race

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 7:00 pm 11/07/2018 07:00pm
Republican congressional candidate Denver Riggleman claps with the crowd during an election party in Afton, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Despite being labeled a “devotee of Bigfoot erotica,” a Republican candidate won a closely watched congressional race in Virginia. Denver Riggleman won handily over Democrat Leslie Cockburn in Tuesday’s race for Virginia’s 5th District.

During the campaign, Cockburn leveled an unusual allegation. The former investigative journalist and “60 Minutes” producer said Riggleman was unfit for office after a chapter of a book he authored about Bigfoot was published online.

Riggleman said he wrote the book — “The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him” — as a joke among friends.

Riggleman’s win keeps the 5th District in the hands of the GOP. The Air Force veteran and distillery owner announced his candidacy after incumbent Republican Tom Garrett announced he is an alcoholic and ended his re-election bid.

