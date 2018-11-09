202.5
Fredericksburg foster parent charged with child abuse

By Lisa Weiner November 9, 2018 2:57 pm 11/09/2018 02:57pm
WASHINGTON — A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man was arrested Thursday on one felony count of child abuse.

On Aug. 23, staff at an elementary school in Spotsylvania County alerted Child Protective Services to burn marks on a young boy, police said in a news release.

Detectives learned the child was living at a foster home in the City of Fredericksburg and after a monthslong investigation that included medical experts from VCU Children’s Hospital, they determined the child had received “intentional patterned burn injuries”.

On Thursday, 33-year-old Eric L. Woods turned himself in to police and was arrested for one count of felony child abuse causing injury.

Woods’ foster parent license was issued through a private child placement agency, a news release said.

Woods was released on bond.

