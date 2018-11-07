Wexton is eager to start work on Capitol Hill after winning in Virginia’s 10th District

"I think we need to — first and foremost — deliver positive results for our constituents and pass legislation that makes their lives better," the congresswoman-elect said Wednesday night.

STERLING, Va. — After soundly defeating Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th District, Democratic Rep.-elect Jennifer Wexton is looking forward to her move from the state Senate in Richmond to the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill.

Wexton wants to work on issues that have a positive impact on residents of the 10th District, she said in a post-victory news conference at her campaign headquarters Wednesday night.

“I think we need to — first and foremost — deliver positive results for our constituents and pass legislation that makes their lives better,” Wexton said.

She identified improvements to the nation’s health care system as among her priorities, and she is also interested in any measures that would improve the nation’s infrastructure. Gun violence and transportation are also top issues Wexton identified in her campaign.

The former assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County said she would like to serve on the House Transportation Committee.

“There are a number of things in my district that need to be addressed,” Wexton said, listing improvements at Dulles International Airport and funding for Metro. “Metro moves the federal workforce … the feds need to get involved and pay their fair share as well,” she said.

The congresswoman-elect said she’s looking forward to shaping her own federal legislation after sponsoring 40 bills in the Virginia General Assembly. Wexton won a 2014 special election to fill the seat vacated by Mark Herring, who moved to the job of Virginia’s attorney general.

Wexton said she’ll resign her state Senate post on the January 2019 date that she’s sworn in as representative of Virginia’s 10th District.

While some Democrats in the House, including those who are expected to chair key committees, have expressed an eagerness to investigate President Donald Trump, including his personal finances, Wexton said she’s willing to work with the president in order to achieve positive changes for her constituents.

“I would love to able to work with President Trump. I think that there are areas that we should be able to work together,” she said.

