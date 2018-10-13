202
Woman’s body recovered from flooding in Virginia

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 11:38 pm 10/13/2018 11:38pm
The discovery brings the total of storm-related deaths in Virginia to six, according to the state Department of Emergency Management.

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say a rescue team has recovered the remains of a woman who had been missing since she was swept away in flash flooding during Tropical Storm Michael.

Virginia State Police said in a news release Saturday evening that a volunteer K-9 rescue team found 62-year-old Ruby S. Allen’s body earlier in the day.

Four others, including Allen’s son, died in flooding, and a firefighter was killed when a tractor-trailer struck a fire engine.

Authorities had previously said Allen, of Eureka, was presumed dead. She, her son and grandson were in a car when it became stranded on a bridge.

State police say Allen and 36-year-old Ronnie Allen were swept away. Ronnie Allen’s 17-year-old son was rescued.

