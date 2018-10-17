202
Fatal crash in Fauquier County leaves 1 child dead, 2 others hurt

By Lisa Weiner October 17, 2018 3:24 pm 10/17/2018 03:24pm
WASHINGTON — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-car crash that left a 6-year-old boy dead and two others injured.

According to a police spokeswoman, a 2018 BMW M3 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 66 when it ran off the right side of the road near mile marker 24 early Sunday morning. The car struck a sign post and trees before stopping.

The 6-year-old victim — of Chantilly, Virginia — was wearing a seat belt but was not properly secured in his booster seat, police said. The 27-year-old driver, also of Chantilly, reportedly was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. The other passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was wearing his seat belt but sustained serious injuries and remains in the hospital.

Charges are pending, police said.

