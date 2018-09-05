Plane makes emergency landing in Va. high school’s baseball field

A small, private plane made an emergency landing Wednesday on a high school's baseball field in Virginia, but no one was hurt, state police said.

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing on a high school’s baseball field in Virginia, but no one was hurt.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that troopers responded to a report of a downed plane in Henrico County, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane made an emergency landing in the baseball field at Highland Springs High School, police said. No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.

The cause of the emergency landing is still under investigation.

