Plane makes emergency landing in Va. high school’s baseball field

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 5:00 pm 09/05/2018 05:00pm
This image provided by the Virginia State Police shows the wreckage of a small plane that crash landed on the baseball field at Highland Springs High school in Highland Springs, Va., Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018. There were no injuries reported in the incident. (Virginia State Police via AP)

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing on a high school’s baseball field in Virginia, but no one was hurt.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that troopers responded to a report of a downed plane in Henrico County, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane made an emergency landing in the baseball field at Highland Springs High School, police said. No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.

The cause of the emergency landing is still under investigation.

