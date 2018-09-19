EEOC: Offensive behavior ‘rife’ in Va. Homeland Security office

202
By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 6:47 pm 09/19/2018 06:47pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative office in Virginia is “rife with offensive and racially hostile behavior.”

According to a July report obtained by The Virginian-Pilot , investigators found that a supervisor had called black and Hispanic employees “monkeys” and an agent had a photo of a black child in a fried-chicken bucket.

The commission ordered the Norfolk office to give employees race-based harassment training, post a notice about the findings and consider disciplining the two responsible.

The decision issued in July comes after Special Agent Albert Whitney filed a complaint. The EEOC ruled Whitney hadn’t been a discrimination victim, but the decision says other black employees were subject to the conduct based on their race.

The office and Whitney’s attorney are appealing the ruling.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Virginia
700
