1 dead after apparent tornado touches down in Richmond

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 5:49 pm 09/17/2018 05:49pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say one person is dead after an apparent tornado touched down in the Richmond area and caused a building to collapse.

Chesterfield Fire/EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore said a second person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and that all the people at Old Dominion Flooring have been accounted for.

Dominion Energy reported 6,000 customers in the Richmond area were without power due to Monday’s storm.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management spokesman Jeff Caldwell said his agency considers the storms part of Hurricane Florence, which left flooding rains across much of North Carolina over the weekend.

Caldwell said the department is tracking at least seven potential tornadoes in the Richmond area. He said the tornadoes still need to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Local News richmond tornado Virginia Weather News
