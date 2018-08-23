202
Home » Virginia » Va. Goldilocks bank robber…

Va. Goldilocks bank robber succeeds on third try

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 7:15 am 08/23/2018 07:15am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are looking for a bank robber who tried twice and failed before walking off with cash on his third attempt.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police were called to the first attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust bank branch. A man had fled emptyhanded after giving a teller demanding cash.

Officers were called to another attempted robbery at a different SunTrust bank about two hours later. Police say the same man, now wearing a different shirt, passed a note to a teller and left emptyhanded.

Shortly after that, a teller at a Wells Fargo bank was passed a note demanding cash, and this time the man got what he wanted.

Police say no weapons were reported during the robberies and no one was injured.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500