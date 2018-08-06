202
Va. family returns from trip, finds man’s body in yard

By Melissa Howell
and Rick Massimo August 6, 2018 3:06 pm 08/06/2018 03:06pm
WASHINGTON – A man has been arrested and charged with leaving a dead body near a house for a Virginia family to find when they came home from a trip.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the residents of a house on Enchanted Woods Way came back from vacation and found a body in their yard Sunday morning, later identified as Deandre Miller-Caldwell, 23, of Spotsylvania.

After talking with neighbors, investigators learned that on Thursday night, Miller-Caldwell had been riding in a car driven by Jarred Smith, 23, of Locust Grove, when Miller-Caldwell, who had used heroin, lost consciousness. That forced Smith to lose control of the car and drive into a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

When people stopped to help Smith, they saw Miller-Caldwell’s body in the ditch, but Smith hid the body just before law enforcement showed up at the scene of the crash, the sheriffs said.

Smith has been charged with concealing a dead body, and is being held in the regional jail without bond.

