Reward offered for information in Robert E. Lee statue vandalism in Richmond

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 11:07 pm 08/07/2018 11:07pm
Investigators look at the vandalism on the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 in Richmond, Va. The letters BLM, an apparent reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, was also sprayed on the base. Virginia Capitol Police, which is responsible for policing the monuments, told news outlets the vandalism occurred late Friday or early Saturday between patrols.(Dean Hoffmeyer /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia have announced a reward for information in connection with the vandalism of the Robert E. Lee Monument last weekend.

The Division of Capitol Police announced Tuesday a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Virginia Capitol Police believe a pressurized spraying device was used to spread a red paint-like substance on the west and southwest sides of the monument’s pedestal.

The Department of General Services, which is offering the reward, hired a cleaner to remove the substance on Saturday. The cost to DGS to remove the substance was more than $4,400.

Local News richmond Robert E. Lee statue Virginia
