Downed trees cause power outages in Virginia

WASHINGTON — Around 700 people are left in the dark Thursday morning in Fairfax County, Arlington and Falls Church after a tree fell on power lines in Virginia.
Trees broke two utility poles just after 4 a.m.
The poles are down on Williamsburg Boulevard between Westmoreland Street and 28th Street North.
Crews are on the scene, and Dominion says the lights should be back on for most shortly and for about 100 customers, the power should be back by early Thursday afternoon.
