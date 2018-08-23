Downed trees cause power outages in Virginia

Around 700 people are left in the dark Thursday morning in Fairfax County, Arlington and Falls Church after a tree fell on power lines in Virginia.

Trees broke two utility poles just after 4 a.m.

The poles are down on Williamsburg Boulevard between Westmoreland Street and 28th Street North.

Crews are on the scene, and Dominion says the lights should be back on for most shortly and for about 100 customers, the power should be back by early Thursday afternoon.

INCIDENT: Road closure due to wires down

LOCATION: Williamsburg Blvd/ N Westmoreland St

IMPACT: Multiple roadways in the area of Williamsburg Blvd/N Westmoreland St are still closed. Incident may last through evening rush hour. Seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/HV4LmZTuWb — Arlington Alert (@arlingtonalert) August 23, 2018

