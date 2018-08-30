Police investigate fatal shooting at Manassas, Va., home

202
August 30, 2018
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Manassas, Virginia.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Manassas City police officers responded to a home and found the front door riddled with bullet holes, said Sarah Maroney, public information officer for Manassas City Police.

Inside, they found Reynaldo Eliazar Arajo, 24, of Manassas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 10000 block of Massie Street.

“We right now believe that the incident is not random and it’s isolated,” Maroney said.

The search is on for those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000 or Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

