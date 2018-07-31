202
Probe: Va. teachers helped students taking standardized tests

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 11:51 am 07/31/2018 11:51am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Education officials in Virginia say teachers at a Richmond elementary school gave students “inappropriate assistance” to help students pass standardized tests.

Media outlets report that findings of a two-month Virginia Department of Education investigation released Monday that a select group of teachers at George Washington Carver Elementary School, led by Principal Kiwana Yates, helped students taking the tests.

The report states some teachers would help students if they raised their hand or indicate whether answers were correct.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Jason Kamras called the report “deeply troubling.” He emphasized that students “did nothing wrong.” He has declined to say whether Yates still works for the school system.

Tiawana Giles is serving as the interim principal at Carver.

