WASHINGTON — Frederick County, Virginia, police evacuated a Civil War re-enactment event that had received a written threat just days earlier.

NBC Washington reported that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious package around 4:30 p.m.

Organizers of the historic re-enactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek received a threat four days ago and increased security in response.

Police shut down Route 11 at the Frederick County line and issued a warning to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

