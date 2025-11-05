Democrats celebrate gains in Prince William, Loudoun after House of Delegates wins

Two Northern Virginia Democrats are celebrating victories in the Virginia House of Delegates, though one race remains unofficial.

Josh Thomas, who won reelection in District 21, in part of Prince William County, expanded his margin of victory from just over three points two years ago, to more than 16 points this time. He said the results show voters trust Democrats to deliver on key issues.

“I think it’s incredibly impactful to go from the seat that flips the legislature from red to blue — only winning by a little over three points, to now having a 16/17 point victory margin — I think, is incredibly telling about, one, the voters trusting us to continue to do right by them, and for Democrats to give voters something to vote for,” Thomas said.

Thomas also pointed to national politics, including frustration over the recent government shutdown, as a factor in the outcome.

“I think (Tuesday night) is a pretty big message to the White House that the American people, particularly here in Virginia, are not happy with their policies,” Thomas said.

In District 30, which includes parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties, John McAuliff successfully flipped the seat blue. The district was previously won by President Donald Trump in 2024.

McAuliff said his campaign focused on common ground and affordability.

“Nobody elected me to go down to Richmond and be a Democrat. They elected me to go down to Richmond and look out for what we share in common, which is the love of our land here, the conservation ethos, ensuring that we have the ability to live here and raise our kids here in a place that they can afford to move back to,” McAuliff said.

McAuliff said he plans to push for data center regulation, tax credits for rural entrepreneurs and homebuyers, and a tuition freeze at public universities.

Both candidates praised their opponents for running strong campaigns and said they plan to represent all constituents regardless of party affiliation.

Republican Geary Higgins, who ran against McAuliff, has not yet commented on the outcome of the race.

McAuliff also praised the Democratic ticket statewide, saying, “I think that our gubernatorial and lieutenant governor candidates did an amazing job and won quite handily.”

He also spoke to the attorney general race, in which Democrat Jay Jones defeated Republican incumbent Jason Miyares, despite Jones facing backlash over violent text messages he sent three years ago.

“Obviously, the attorney general race was a little closer, and so all that tells me is that Attorney General-elect Jones is going to have some work to do to restore trust among Virginians, but I think he’s up to that task,” McAuliff said.

