Days after Virginia Attorney General Candidate Jay Jones apologized for violent text messages he sent in 2022, some Fairfax County voters said they’re standing by him, while others maintain it’s influenced their choice.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Are Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones’ old texts having an impact on voters’ decisions?

Days after Virginia Attorney General Candidate Jay Jones apologized for violent text messages he sent in 2022, some Fairfax County voters said they’re standing by him, while others say it has influenced their choice.

In the messages, which recently resurfaced, Jones described a hypothetical scenario in which he would kill then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert. They were sent to Republican House of Delegates candidate Carrie Coyner in 2022.

Jones recently issued an apology, but Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have called for him to exit the race. Jones is facing Republican incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares on the ballot.

“Extremely disappointing,” Debbie Lansford said before voting Wednesday at the Fairfax County Government Center. “What people will say in private indicates a lot about who they are. So unfortunate for Jay Jones.”

Lansford said she’s an independent voter, and thought news of the old messages would impact her vote.

Donelle Sawyer, meanwhile, said, “I need to know more about it. That’s what I feel like I need to do.”

In many cases, voters said Wednesday that news of the violent texts didn’t change their approach at the ballot box.

“It gave me pause when I came here to vote today,” Emily Gross said, though she ultimately said the messages didn’t impact her vote.

Peter Anderson said the messages are private, and “it is a factor in my decision, but not the determinative factor.” Instead, he said he focused on the policies each candidate supports.

Early voting in Fairfax County started last month and ends Nov. 1.

On social media, Trump called Jones a “radical left lunatic” and called for him to drop out of the race “immediately.”

Jeffrey Switzer, who said he wasn’t going to vote for Jones before the messages resurfaced, said he “can’t believe the guy that wants to be the top cop in Virginia wants to kill his opponents and his opponents’ children. It was a crazy, crazy statement.”

Christine Watson said she voted for Democrats “straight down the line” because “there have been so many horrible things that has happened, that the Republicans have said. What he said was terrible, but our country is heading in a very bad direction. I’m overlooking it for this time.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.