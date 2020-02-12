Valentine’s Day food freebies and restaurant deals

Whether you are planning a romantic meal out or ordering pizza for a cozy dinner at home, restaurants are offering plenty of ways to help you celebrate Valentine's Day.

Whether you are planning a romantic meal out or ordering pizza for a cozy dinner at home, restaurants are offering plenty of ways to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day. Some dining establishments are offering deals for couples, while others are offering sweet special menu items that you can enjoy alone or with anyone you love.

Because Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, some of these deals last all weekend.

Here are the best and most unique restaurant specials for Valentine’s Day 2020:

— Bertucci’s.

— Brixx Wood Fired Pizza.

— Buca di Beppo.

— Chick-fil-A.

— California Pizza Kitchen.

— Chili’s.

— Godiva.

— Home Chef.

— Hooters.

— Hungry Howie’s.

— Krispy Kreme.

— Macaroni Grill.

— Moe’s Southwest Grill.

— QDOBA.

— Waffle House.

Bertucci’s

Order a $35 dinner for two that includes a starter (one per person), main course (one per person) and dessert to share. This special will be served Feb. 10-16.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

We <3 Wine Week runs Feb. 9-16. Participating locations will offer half-priced bottles of wine all week long.

Buca di Beppo

For $54.99, get a heart-shaped lasagna for two, plus a small order of garlic bread, a salad and a mini chocolate chip cannoli. This offer is valid Feb. 14-15 while supplies last, and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Chick-fil-A

Get a heart-shaped container filled with nuggets, Chick-n-Minis or chocolate chunk cookies until Feb. 29.

California Pizza Kitchen

From Feb. 11-16, diners can get any CPK pizza on the menu in the shape of a heart for no extra charge. Plus, from Feb. 12-16, CPK will offer a special Sweet Deal for Two menu for $35. The deal includes one appetizer, choice of two entrees and one dessert. An additional $12 gets you two 6-ounce glasses of wine.

Chili’s

Get a $25 meal for two on Feb. 14. This deal includes an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert (choose cheesecake or skillet chocolate chip cookie). For $5, add the margarita of the month: the red, pomegranate-flavored Grand Romance.

Godiva

Stop in at a Godiva boutique or cafe location on Feb. 12 for a free piece of chocolate while supplies last. Godiva plans to give out more than 100,000 chocolates, which have sayings on the wrapper like “Be mine” and “Pick me.”

Home Chef

Prefer to make a meal at home? Meal-kit delivery service Home Chef is offering a promo for $25 off your first four boxes. Simply go to their site and hit the “Redeem Offer” button to apply the voucher and get your four February boxes at the discounted price.

Hooters

The chain is once again running its Shred Your Ex promo. Upload a photo to the restaurant’s website, digitally “shred” it and enter your email to get a coupon for 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 on Feb. 14. You can also bring in a photo of your ex to a location to get in on this deal.

Hungry Howie’s

On Feb. 13 and 14, get a heart-shaped pizza for $6.99 (includes one topping) at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

Celebrate with conversation heart donuts. These pastel heart-shaped donuts (decorated with phrases like “Dreamy,” “Love” and “So Extra”) mimic the classic Valentine’s Day candy.

Macaroni Grill

From Feb. 7-16, order from the Valentine’s Dinner Menu. The prix fixe menu offers a $45 meal for two that includes one appetizer, two entrees and a dessert.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Dine at Moe’s on Valentine’s Day and get a free side of chips and queso when you order a burrito.

QDOBA

On Feb. 14, QDOBA is bringing back its “QDOBA for a Kiss” deal. Kiss anyone or anything (your beloved, a photo of your crush, a burrito) and get a free entree when you purchase one of equal or greater value.

Waffle House

The chain, which is not generally noted for fine dining, is repeating its annual Valentine’s Day tradition. On Feb. 14, Waffle Houses across the nation will roll out the tablecloths, dim the lights and light candles for Valentine’s Day diners. The budget-friendly menu will also offer special Valentine’s Day-only items. This event is very popular, so you’ll need to call ahead and reserve a table. See a list of participating locations.

