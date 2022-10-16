RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Home » TV News » Netflix's 'The Midnight Club'…

Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Club’ breaks the record for most jump scares in one episode

Zoe Sottile, CNN

October 16, 2022, 2:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jump scare haters, beware of Netflix’s new series “The Midnight Club.”

The show, a horror mystery-thriller that debuted on October 7, has broken a world record for its plethora of jump scares, according to a news release from Guinness World Records.

A jump scare describes the classic horror movie trope when a moment of tranquility is interrupted by a loud noise or a lightning-fast cut intended to make a viewer jump with surprise or fear. Think of Jason Voorhees jumping out of the water at the end of the 1980 classic “Friday the 13th.”

The first episode of “The Midnight Club” broke the record for the most scripted jump scares in a single television episode, the news release says. The episode features a bone-chilling 21 jump scares.

The show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, joked that he wanted to break the record as a response to producers who continually asked him to add in more jump scares, despite his wishes, according to the release.

The horror series is based on a 1994 novel by Christopher Pike and tells the story of eight teenagers with terminal illnesses. Set in a strange hospice in the 1990s, the teens start meeting up at late night to swap disturbing and supernatural stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Latest News | TV News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up