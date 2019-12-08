Trump treated as the nerd among the NATO cool kids in SNL cold open

Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, was the nerd in SNL's NATO high school cafeteria, playing on the actual drama taking place at the NATO summit this year.

US President Donald Trump was literally not allowed a seat at the table in the “Saturday Night Live” cold open.

Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd and James Corden all made cameos as the “cool kids” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Baldwin’s Trump desperately wants a seat at the table where there’s an obvious open seat, but the cool kids don’t want him at the table.

“I’m Boris’ friend, right Boris?” Baldwin’s Trump says.

“Don’t make this harder than it is,” Corden’s Boris responds trying to play it cool in front of Fallon’s Trudeau and Rudd’s Macron.

They compliment Trump as he stands in front of him, but talk behind his back as he walks away.

“He’s like dumber than Boris,” Fallon’s Trudeau says.

Baldwin’s Trump then realizes he’s sitting at the losers table.

“Oh my God I’m at the loser table. I can’t believe they made me sit with the foreign kid,” Trump says.

He returns to the table asking, yet again, about the open seat, but the cool kids say it’s taken by German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon).

“Am I actually about to sit at the cool kids table?” McKinnon’s Merkel says in disbelief.

Corden’s Boris then puts a sign on the back of Baldwin’s Trump that reads: “Impeach Me!!!”

The frame then freezes as First Lady Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) steps in to give a PSA about bullying.

“Bullying is a serious problem, especially against President Trump,” she says. “It’s not nice, he would never do it to you. So please, European leaders Be Best.”

Saturday’s show was hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

