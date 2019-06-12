Don’t Luke now: Last DC-area ‘Bachelorette’ contestant exits show

Monday's episode of ABC's "The Bachelorette" saw both Luke P. and Luke S. — a political fundraiser on Capitol Hill, just like 90% of the people on Capitol Hill — continue their bitter rivalry in the battle for Hannah Brown's heart.

In this tale of two Lukes, neither one came out on top with “The Bachelorette.” And one departure marks the exit of the final D.C.-area contestant from the popular reality TV show.

Monday’s episode of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” saw both Luke P. and D.C.’s Luke S. (trying to confirm that it stands for “Skywalker”) continue their bitter rivalry in the battle for Hannah Brown’s heart.

The end result of which was D.C.’s Luke S. — a political fundraiser on Capitol Hill, just like 90% of the people on Capitol Hill — taking himself out of the running. He alleged he was tired of constantly having to defend his character in such an esteemed arena as “The Bachelorette.”

He also had some parting words for Hannah: “Keep your eyes open for you know who.” This apparently refers to Luke P., who, it’s been written, is disliked by pretty much everyone.

As for other regional contestants, Lanham, Maryland’s John Paul Jones wasn’t around long and Bethesda-based Joey Jones got the boot in May.

As if part of some cosmic joke, there is somehow still a Luke on the show. (May the force be with you, bro.)

ABC has done well in the ratings, with the NBA Finals and several shows in the Top 10. “The Bachelorette” clocked in at No. 9 last week, according to Nielsen.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed additional sarcasm to this report.

