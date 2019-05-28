Say I don’t: Hopeful Bethesda ‘Bachelorette’ beau gets boot

Bethesda, Maryland-based "Bachelorette" contestant Joey Jones, 33, was eliminated from the show Monday night after failing to steal the heart of the former beauty queen.

Till ratings do us part.

Though, perhaps he did steel her heart …

Jones’ ABC cast page says he’s a finance manager.

He was featured on three episodes of the reality show’s 15th season, whose ratings have been trending downward (Monday’s episode netted 1.1 among the 18-49 demographic; the first episode aired May 13 with a 1.35).

The season premiere itself debuted with a record low, according to The Wrap.

Two other contenders from the D.C. area are still on the show: John Paul Jones, 24, of Lanham, Maryland, and Luke S., 29, a political consultant from Washington.

