Nielsen’s top programs for June 3-9

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 4:31 pm 06/11/2019 04:31pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 3-9. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NBA Finals: Toronto at Golden State, Game 3, ABC, 13.35 million.

2. NBA Finals: Toronto at Golden State, Game 4, ABC, 12.79 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 9.82 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.47 million.

5. NHL Stanley Cup Final: Boston at St. Louis, Game 6, NBC, 6.47 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.16 million.

7. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Sunday), ABC, 6.06 million.

8. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Thursday), ABC, 5.56 million.

9. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.53 million.

10. NHL Stanley Cup Final: St. Louis at Boston, Game 5, NBC, 5.47 million.

11. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Sunday), ABC, 5.46 million.

12. “Tony Awards,” CBS, 5.4 million.

13. NHL Stanley Cup Final: Boston at St. Louis, Game 4, 5.15 million.

14. “FBI,” CBS, 5.04 million.

15. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.02 million.

16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.84 million.

17. “Amazing Race,” CBS, 4.68 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.65 million.

19. “The Code,” CBS, 4.64 million.

20. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Thursday), ABC, 4.54 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

