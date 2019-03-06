VIDEO: HBO’s John Oliver turns NBC4’s Pat Collins into a beat poet

John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" — a weekly news comedy in the vein of "The Daily Show" but with lots more cussing — edited together strings of footage that showcased Collins' unique way of presenting stories. See the video.

Collins occupies a special place in D.C. news. And, it’s always fun to remember that time he dressed as a grape to interview a local student suspended for wearing a banana costume.

Watch the segment below.

