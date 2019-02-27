You’ve seen the reruns, now watch the return of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Fox is dusting off their successful '90s teen drama for a six-episode event this summer. Most of your favorites from the show's 10-season run are returning, too, for this "serialized drama." But it won't be what you expect.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” is coming back.

Fox — the network that brought you such hits as “Models Inc.” and “The New Adventures of Beans Baxter” — is dusting off their way-more-successful ’90s teen drama for a six-episode event.

Most of your favorites(?) from the show’s 10-season run are returning:

Jason Priestley!

Jennie Garth!

Gabrielle Carteris!

Ian Ziering!

Brian Austin Green! And …

</AIRHORN> Tori Freakin’ Spelling!

Per a network publicist, the now-middle-aged six-pack will play “heightened versions of themselves … with a healthy dose of irreverence,” whatever that means.

The “serialized drama” involves the actors’ efforts to resurrect the prime-time soap. “What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast … attempts to continue from where they left off?” asks the publicist.

Our guess: It probably involves bifocals, some yard work and at least one angry phone call to the insurance company.

And no, we don’t know why Luke Perry isn’t on board for this project. Stop asking.

It all drops this summer — so just forget about that week in Ocean City. You’ve got yourself some TV to watch.

