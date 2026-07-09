Photos of Spain’s San Fermín festival as revelers fill Pamplona for the running of the bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The San Fermín festival, featuring a daily running of the bulls, is one of Spain’s best-known…

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The San Fermín festival, featuring a daily running of the bulls, is one of Spain’s best-known celebrations, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the northern city of Pamplona each year. The festival also features parades, music, religious ceremonies and round-the-clock street festivities. It gained worldwide fame after Ernest Hemingway featured it in his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises,” which marks its 100th anniversary this year.

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