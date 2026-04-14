Fatou, the world’s oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo

BERLIN (AP) — Fatou, the world’s oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrated her 69th birthday with a feast Monday, munching…

BERLIN (AP) — Fatou, the world’s oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrated her 69th birthday with a feast Monday, munching on cherry tomatoes, beets, leeks and lettuce at the Berlin Zoo.

But no birthday cake, because sugar isn’t healthy for the aging primate.

Fatou, a western lowland gorilla, arrived in what was then West Berlin in 1959. She was believed to be about 2 years old at the time, though her exact birth date isn’t known — April 13 is her designated birthday. Gorillas can live for around 35-40 years in the wild and longer in captivity.

Fatou became the zoo’s oldest resident in 2024, following the death of Ingo the flamingo. The bird was believed to be at least 75 and had lived at the zoo since 1955.

Fatou was likely born in the wild in western Africa, but the story goes that a French sailor took her out of Africa and bartered her to cover his bar tab in Marseille, France, according to the Guinness World Records. A French animal trader then reportedly sold her to the zoo.

These days, Fatou lives in an enclosure of her own and prefers to keep her distance from the zoo’s other gorillas in her old age. She’s lost her teeth and she suffers from a touch of arthritis and hearing loss.

But Christian Aust, the Berlin Zoo’s primate supervisor, said that she’s friendly with the zookeepers, if still a bit stubborn.

At 69 years old, she’s earned it. Alles Gute zum Geburtstag, Fatou.

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