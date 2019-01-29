202
‘More than OK’: See Super Bowl LIII commercials early

By Rob Woodfork January 29, 2019 5:08 pm 01/29/2019 05:08pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Considering Super Bowl Sunday is a time for football and friends, many eyes won’t necessarily be glued to the TV during the now-famous string of commercials because of the inevitable beverage run and various distractions.

So in recent years, it hasn’t been uncommon for advertisers to allow their ads to go viral before the big game to maximize their reach.

Here’s a look at some of the commercials already out there.

Topics:
Entertainment News NFL News Photo Galleries Sports super bowl Super Bowl commercials super bowl LIII Trending Now TV News
