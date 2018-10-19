Photographer who shot breathtaking engagement photo at Yosemite needs help finding the couple

Freelance photographer Matt Dippel doesn't shoot weddings, or engagement photos, but he took a beauty during a recent trip through Yosemite National Park — and the happy couple doesn't even know it.

(CNN) — Freelance photographer Matt Dippel doesn’t shoot weddings, or engagement photos, but he took a beauty during a recent trip through Yosemite National Park — and the happy couple doesn’t even know it.

Dippel was waiting to take a picture of his buddy, Josh, on Taft Point earlier this month when a couple walked out and the man dropped to one knee.

“It’s a super-popular place in Yosemite. Really popular for engagements, proposals, weddings,” Dippel said. “There were at least three or four different brides and grooms up there doing their post-wedding photos, so it’s definitely not an uncommon thing to see up there.”

There was hugging and the couple looked happy, so Dippel thinks the proposal went well.

He took a picture of the proposal — and the one he wanted of Josh — and then went to give the couple the picture

In the photo, it looks like they were really far away, but Dippel said it was only about a two-minute walk.

“I ran over to that point after I took the photo to try to figure out who they were and I asked maybe 20 or 25 people and no one came forward.”

There was a lot going on at Taft Point that day, including a completely different wedding, so Josh didn’t see them, either.

Dippel and Josh had spent a few days in Yosemite earlier this month during a road trip down the West Coast from Seattle to Los Angeles.

When Dippel got home to Grand Rapids, Michigan, he posted the picture on Facebook and asked the internet to help find them.

“Alright internet I need your help. Help me find these two,” he wrote. “This was taken at Taft Point, in Yosemite National Park on October 6, 2018. I took this photo and would love for them to find it.”

The post has been shared more than 9,000 times and folks are trying to help Dippel locate the couple.

“I’ve gotten a lot of people trying to help me find out who they are,” he said. “Honestly, the internet has done a lot of digging to try to find out who they are.”

He’s gotten several photos of possible candidates, but none of them have matched, so far.

“I’m probably just going to make them a really big print of it, so they can have it,” he said. “I just want to find them and deliver the photo to them because it’s a really cool photo and its a special moment for them.”

Dippel put his contact information in the post and hopes the couple will find him.

“Hopefully, it gets to them.”

