Americans warm up to tech that scans faces at airport security, poll says

According to a poll by Ipsos for the U.S. Travel Association, Americans are embracing new technology to enhance security, including facial recognition and biometrics.

Travelers are looking for airports to better safety standards while prioritizing speed in the security process, according to a new poll.

The poll, by Ipsos for the U.S. Travel Association, indicates Americans are embracing new technology to enhance security, including facial recognition and biometrics.

That’s a change in attitude from last year.

“Now they’re saying, ‘Bring it,’ and that’s part of the reason you’re seeing rollouts at Reagan and Dulles accordingly,” said Regina Lewis, consumer analyst with the travel association.

The poll showed 1 in 4 travelers are concerned about the Transportation Security Administration using a facial scan — a 16% decline year over year.

“They’re thinking, ‘I want it, of course, to be safe, but speed matters,'” Lewis said. “They’re highly receptive to best-in-class, cutting-edge technology.”

A majority of Americans polled said they see airport security checkpoints as a hassle.

Part of cutting down on the time it takes to go through security could involve the biometric technology, Lewis said.

“When you have this 2D or 3D biometric technology and CT scanning, think of it like a CT scan for your carry-on,” Lewis told WTOP. “It really, really speeds things up.”

Reagan National is part of a pilot program called TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, which uses facial recognition to confirm identity instead of a physical ID. In Lewis’ experience, the line is largely empty for that group of travelers.

“You’re seeing a bit of an airport renaissance, as you will, across the country, and DCA very much leading the way,” Lewis said.

Travelers are looking for a more seamless airport experience, the poll found.

“People want to take the friction out,” Lewis said. “So 80% of people wanted to keep their shoes on.”

About 80% of Americans want TSA to allow larger quantities of water, breast milk or baby formula to go through checkpoints.

Another pain point for travelers is the policy on removing large electronics from carry-on bags. More than 70% question the need for their laptop to be in its own bin.

“And that’s important, because every bin holds things up,” Lewis said. “Seconds add up.”

The calls for updated security and efficiency come as 6 in 10 Americans said they are very or somewhat concerned the U.S. is falling behind on investing in technology for airport security.

More than 90% of air travelers said they feel safe while flying.

But two-thirds of the travelers polled are concerned about the safety of the air traffic control system.

The pressure to make updates to airports comes as the number of people flying continues to increase.

“What we’re seeing in these peak holiday periods, when you look five years out at the trend lines, it’s going to be the new norm,” Lewis said.

The poll surveyed 1,168 travelers and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

