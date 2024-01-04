Why 2024 could be a record year for travelers

Pack your bags! Travel experts say 2024 is trending is on track to be a big travel year, with many people planning to go overseas.

“Places like Barcelona, Paris, London — those places will continue to be popular in the new year,” said Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Going.com.

The travel tip website has just released its 24 amazing hot spots for travel.

Mexico has some decent getaways, Nastro said.

“There’s going to be a train that connects various parts of the area, major areas like, Cancun, Tulum, Merida that will actually be another draw for people … who want to experience multiple places,” she said.

Other destinations like Greenland, South America, the Caribbean and South Asia will be attractive to some looking for something different.

“We anticipate that we’re going to see the Yucatán Peninsula to become even more popular in 2024, thanks to the addition of a new airport in Tulum which makes getting to that area even easier,” Nastro said.

She pointed out that Europe also has some vacation spots off the beaten path.

“For example, Valencia, Spain, which is a coastal city and incredibly gorgeous,” Nastro said. “The architecture, old and just whimsical. It has a ton of parks, bike lanes and gardens.”

As for flight prices for 2024, Going.com reported:

Average airfares dipped 0.4% in November, the 13th drop in the past 18 months.

Airfare is currently 12% cheaper than 12 months ago and 24% cheaper than May 2022 peak.

Flight prices are also cheaper than what they were in February 2020.

Adjusting for overall inflation, airfare is cheaper than it was 10 years ago, according to Going.com. You still may be able to score some good deals on more affordable flights.

