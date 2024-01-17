Frigid temps could harm your electric vehicle’s performance and range

These snowy conditions and frigid temps are already making it hard to drive, but electric vehicles are really struggling as a study finds they don’t fare well in the cold.

Multiple vehicles’ ranges drop to about 70% of full capacity in freezing conditions, according to electric vehicle data firm Recurrent.

Chemical and physical reactions in the battery occur more slowly in cold, reducing their power and the car’s range.

The energy to heat the interior also contributes majorly to reducing the range on an electric vehicle.

Of the 18 popular models Recurrent studied, the Volkswagen ID.4 had the biggest drop in range at 46% in freezing temperatures.

If you drive an Audi e-tron though, you probably won’t see too much of a difference. The range for that vehicle only dropped around 16%.

All four Tesla models that were tested had a 24% drop in range except the Model S which saw a 28% decrease.

The battery will also take longer to charge in the cold because most cars automatically limit their voltage at certain temps.

A few things may help with that range including preheating the inside of your car while it is still charging. And once you are in the car and on the road, use seat warmers and the steering wheel warmer rather than the heat to save energy and battery life.