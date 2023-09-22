Live security wait times now on display at Reagan National Airport

Live security wait times are now available for all screening checkpoints at Reagan National Airport — both general lines and TSA PreCheck lines.

For years, air passengers have heard admonitions — get to the airport early. Now, flyers at Ronald Reagan National Airport, outside D.C. can know what to expect, once they get there.

During an early Friday morning visit at the Terminal 2 North checkpoint, wait times fluctuated from 8 minutes to more than 25 minutes. Similar wait times were reported at the terminal’s South checkpoint.

Shorter wait times were reported at the smaller Terminal 1.

Passengers at the airport can view the wait times at large digital directory boards near each checkpoint. In addition, travelers can check the wait times before they leave for the airport, online, and on the DC Airports mobile app.

The system, which calculates a wait-time range based on the flow of passengers in each line, was activated in mid-September.

