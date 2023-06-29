Is it cheaper to drive or fly this summer?

If you're wondering whether it's cheaper to fly or drive to your vacation destination this summer, there are a range of factors to consider.

Shot of happy young friends enjoying a summer’s road trip together(Getty Images/iStockphoto/gradyreese)

While plane ticket and gas prices play a major role in travel costs, so will other elements such as how far you're traveling and with whom.

Here’s a look at costs to consider when deciding between flying and driving to your summer destination.

Drive vs. Fly: Summer 2023 Cost Comparisons

When comparing the costs of traveling to three popular U.S. destinations, single plane tickets were cheaper than gas costs across the board.

For example, at the time of publication, economy flights from San Francisco to Las Vegas started at just $39. Meanwhile, the gas cost to drive the same route was approximately $107. If you’re paying for several people to travel, however, the cost of multiple plane tickets may exceed the cost of gas.

“When deciding whether to fly or drive, the more affordable route will often come down to the number of people traveling,” says Jeremiah Robison, founder of the travel website Roam the Carolinas. “While fuel prices often go up during the summer, so do airplane fares. The distance you’re traveling also plays a role, but when you’re traveling with two or more people, it’s almost always more affordable to drive.”

Travel Costs Beyond Plane Tickets and Gas

Aside from plane ticket and gas prices, there are other travel costs to consider. Read on to find out what they are.

Additional Costs of Driving

Driving requires more travel time than flying, which often means you’ll need to budget for meals and hotel stays.

For example, if you plan to drive the 45-hour route from San Francisco to Miami over five days, you’ll need four places to stay overnight.

In the U.S., hotels average $156 per night, according to data solutions company STR. That would add $624 to your travel costs over four nights. You’ll also need to plan for 15 meals on the road, assuming you’re traveling alone. With an average cost of about $15 per meal, food would add $225 to your costs. Add gas (approximately $450), food and accommodations costs, and the drive would run about $1,300.

“My family drives if we can get there in one day (a destination within 15 hours). Even then, we’ve used hotels to split long drives into multiday road trips, but we are much more likely to invest in airfare when driving starts to eat away at our vacation time,” Robison says.

Additional Costs of Flying

Flying expedites your travel time but comes with costs of its own, including:

— Checked baggage: If you want to check bags, you’ll probably need to pay fees. American Airlines charges $30 for the first bag, $40 for the second and $150 for the third.

— Seat upgrades: If you prefer to fly in a class other than basic economy, you’ll have to pay extra to upgrade. Business class seats, for example, were about 25% more expensive on flights from San Francisco to Las Vegas.

— Food and drinks: The food and drinks in airports and on airplanes are often marked up, so snacks and meals you buy along the way may be more expensive than usual.

— Transportation at destination: Once you get to your destination, you’ll often need ground transportation like a ride-share service, taxi, shuttle, public transportation or rental vehicle. Rental cars typically run about $500 to $700 per week, so that can add a significant amount to your travel costs.

If you fly from San Francisco to Miami with one checked bag, buy lunch on the plane and rent a car for a week at your destination, your trip cost would end up closer to $820 versus the $139 for just the plane ticket.

That said, $820 is still quite a bit cheaper than the estimated $1,300 it would cost to drive and cover gas, hotels and meals. Plus, flying would cut down your travel time to just one day.

Is Driving or Flying Better for You?

The only way to figure out whether flying or driving will actually be cheaper for your trip is to run the numbers.

Look up the rates for airplane tickets and check the gas prices along your route. Figure out how much gas will cost for your vehicle and the number of miles you’ll travel. Also, consider additional costs such as food, drinks, hotels, transportation at your destination and baggage fees.

Once you have all the information, compare the costs to see which will actually be cheaper. But remember to also take into consideration your preference when it comes to travel.

“Flying can be convenient and it can be cheaper, especially if you hit a good airline sale. But if I have the time, I find that driving is the best way to travel. Using hotel points and gas cards adds to making it an economic choice, but the freedom of not being in an airport is worth its weight in gold,” says Jessica James, author and travel blogger at Past Lane Travels.

