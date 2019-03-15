15 epic outdoor adventures to enjoy across America

From jagged mountains and tropical islands to sandy beaches and massive lakes, the U.S. is home to some spectacular natural wonders.

From jagged mountains and tropical islands to sandy beaches and massive lakes, the U.S. is home to some spectacular natural wonders. So it’s no surprise that travelers love to take advantage of these beautiful backdrops and plan vacations around various outdoor sports, such as skiing, surfing and mountain biking.

Spring offers prime conditions for an array of adventures, including scuba diving and rock climbing, making now the perfect time to plan a stateside adventure. Read on to discover 15 unforgettable itineraries that everyone from city slickers to Eagle Scouts can enjoy.

Go river rafting in Idaho Idaho offers rapids suited for every skill level, and visitors are sure to see breathtaking scenery along the way, particularly on the Salmon and Snake rivers. Most local rafting trips take place during the summer and span five days, navigating through canyons, wildlife corridors and untouched wilderness. Plan on hiring an experienced river guide through an all-inclusive company like Idaho River Adventures or Mountain River Outfitters, and expect to spend anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 per person, depending on the trip duration, river, distance traveled and amenities highlighted in your specific itinerary. Most guide companies and rivers can be reached easily from Boise. (Getty Images)

