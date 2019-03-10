10 excellent educational vacations for families

If you are looking to do more than just relax or sightsee on your next vacation, consider adding an educational component to your trip to enhance your children's experience of a destination. Read on for some inspiration for your next family getaway.

Some families prefer to spend their vacations simply unwinding, while others crave activity and adventure.

This will not only foster curiosity of different people and places, but your kids may end up learning a thing or two about the world around them that they would have not learned otherwise in school.

Read on for some inspiration for your next family getaway. These educational trips will help kids learn while having fun.

Costa Rica Costa Rica is famous for its beautiful beaches and plethora of fun adventure activities, such as zip lining, snorkeling and boating. But this Central American destination is also known for hosting an abundance of wildlife, which will no doubt capture the hearts of animal-loving kids. Stay at the Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort where you’ll find giant green iguanas, monkeys and wild macaws roaming the grounds. You should also plan a visit to La Paz Waterfall Gardens, where you can get up close and personal with monkeys, snakes, frogs and exotic jungle cats. (Lapa Rios Lodge via AP)

