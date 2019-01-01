CNN Travel’s 19 places to visit in 2019

Whether you want to rest, explore or learn — or all three — there's a destination for you on CNN Travel's list of 19 places to visit this year. See photos.

Whether you want to relax on a beach in the Caribbean, hike the world’s most famous canyon, explore ancient ruins, eat world-famous cuisine or learn more at historically significant sites this year, CNN Travel has the right spot for you.

Several of our 19 places to visit in 2019 are bouncing back after natural disasters that hit their economies hard. You can do some good while enjoying the beach in Hawaii, St. Barts or Kerala.

Or you can mark the 50th anniversary of man’s first walk on the moon, the 100th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park, Liechtenstein’s tricentennial and importantly, Ghana’s Year of Return marks 400 years since enslaved Africans arrived in North America.

Whether you want to rest, explore or learn — or all three — there’s a destination on this list for you. Here they are, listed in alphabetical order:

Christchurch, New Zealand Many people only associate with Christchurch with its most tragic event — the 2011 earthquake that leveled much of the city and resulted in 185 deaths. But it isn’t the natural disaster that defines a city — it’s the way they choose to regroup and rebuild. Several years later, Christchurch has been reconstructed to be respectful of locals and to be more thoughtful of the environment, creating a city that feels at once hopeful and dynamic. Vendors who once sold out of a pop-up mall of containers are now moving to brick-and-mortar locations, followed by loyal locals. Colorful street art about hope and resilience has appeared all over the city. Music performances are often held in rotating venues around the city instead of a single opera house or concert hall so more people have a chance to attend. The elegant Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial pays homage to those who were lost, while the Transitional Cathedral — intended to be, by its name, temporary refuge made of cardboard for locals to go following the quake — has become a permanent part of the cityscape. Don’t miss: Kakano, a Maori-owned and -operated cooking school and cafe that aims to heal people through food and the Christchurch Art Gallery, which served as home base for post-quake first responders and is now a gorgeous centerpiece for a city on the move.

Lilit Marcus The photo depicts Ferrier Fountain, Victoria Square, Christchurch, New Zealand, on a sunny summer day. Taken before the earthquakes of 2010-11, the fountain survived the quakes but most of the buildings did not. (Getty Images)

This content was republished with permission from CNN.