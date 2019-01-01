CNN Travel’s 19 places to visit in 2019

Whether you want to rest, explore or learn — or all three — there's a destination for you on CNN Travel's list of 19 places to visit this year. See photos.
Whether you want to relax on a beach in the Caribbean, hike the world’s most famous canyon, explore ancient ruins, eat world-famous cuisine or learn more at historically significant sites this year, CNN Travel has the right spot for you.
Several of our 19 places to visit in 2019 are bouncing back after natural disasters that hit their economies hard. You can do some good while enjoying the beach in Hawaii, St. Barts or Kerala.
Or you can mark the 50th anniversary of man’s first walk on the moon, the 100th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park, Liechtenstein’s tricentennial and importantly, Ghana’s Year of Return marks 400 years since enslaved Africans arrived in North America.
Whether you want to rest, explore or learn — or all three — there’s a destination on this list for you. Here they are, listed in alphabetical order:
This content was republished with permission from CNN.