202.5
Home » Travel News » CNN Travel's 19 places…

CNN Travel’s 19 places to visit in 2019

By CNN January 1, 2019 8:33 pm 01/01/2019 08:33pm
Share

Whether you want to relax on a beach in the Caribbean, hike the world’s most famous canyon, explore ancient ruins, eat world-famous cuisine or learn more at historically significant sites this year, CNN Travel has the right spot for you.

Several of our 19 places to visit in 2019 are bouncing back after natural disasters that hit their economies hard. You can do some good while enjoying the beach in Hawaii, St. Barts or Kerala.

Or you can mark the 50th anniversary of man’s first walk on the moon, the 100th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park, Liechtenstein’s tricentennial and importantly, Ghana’s Year of Return marks 400 years since enslaved Africans arrived in North America.

Whether you want to rest, explore or learn — or all three — there’s a destination on this list for you. Here they are, listed in alphabetical order:

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
CNN Travel Latest News Living News Photo Galleries travel Travel News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Golden Globe winners
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 6-12
January entertainment guide
Today in History: Jan. 8
2019 celebrity deaths
19 places to visit in 2019
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)