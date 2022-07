Protesters are blocking traffic on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop Monday afternoon.

It’s happening at the interchange with U.S. Route 29/Colesville Road in Silver Spring.

Maryland State Police are responding, and for now, it’s unknown what the demonstrators are protesting.

WTOP Traffic reporter Mary DePompa said road delays begin near Connecticut Avenue, and that police plan to divert traffic.

“They are talking of Georgia Avenue as an alternative,” she said.

This story will be updated.