‘People’s Convoy’ trucks stopped on 14th Street Bridge

The so-called "People's Convoy" trucker protest against mostly-lifted health restrictions was making the afternoon commute especially annoying Wednesday afternoon.

The so-called “People’s Convoy” trucker protest against mostly-lifted health restrictions was making the afternoon commute especially difficult Wednesday afternoon.

Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center said police approached the convoy from the opposite side of the highway.

As of around 3:30 p.m., about a dozen trucks were sitting still in the middle of the 14th Street Bridge’s main span, and subsequent traffic control operations were forcing detours. There has been no access from the bridge to 14th Street, the 12th Street Expressway, Maine Avenue or the Third Street Tunnel.

Do not use 14th Street Bridge! Convoy traffic control once again forces inbound traffic on I-395 toward National Harbor, closing all eastbound SE/SW Freeway ramps and many southbound ramps on I-295. — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) March 16, 2022

“They’re lined up but they’ve been stopped for a few minutes and have not moved,” said Dildine said. “… Lots of flags flying, and they are not moving, and I’m not quite sure why.”

The freeway congestion has also made for “very slow” traffic downtown along the National Mall and near the Tidal Basin, he said, especially eastbound on Constitution and Independence avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.