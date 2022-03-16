RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
‘People’s Convoy’ trucks stopped on 14th Street Bridge

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 3:54 PM

The so-called “People’s Convoy” trucker protest against mostly-lifted health restrictions was making the afternoon commute especially difficult Wednesday afternoon.

Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center said police approached the convoy from the opposite side of the highway.

As of around 3:30 p.m., about a dozen trucks were sitting still in the middle of the 14th Street Bridge’s main span, and subsequent traffic control operations were forcing detours. There has been no access from the bridge to 14th Street, the 12th Street Expressway, Maine Avenue or the Third Street Tunnel.

“They’re lined up but they’ve been stopped for a few minutes and have not moved,” said Dildine said. “… Lots of flags flying, and they are not moving, and I’m not quite sure why.”

The freeway congestion has also made for “very slow” traffic downtown along the National Mall and near the Tidal Basin, he said, especially eastbound on Constitution and Independence avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

