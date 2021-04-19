CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man killed in motorcycle crash that blocked River Road for hours

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 19, 2021, 9:30 PM

Westbound lanes of River Road were closed for several hours Monday near Beech Tree Road in Bethesda, Maryland, after a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.

The Montgomery County police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. near River Road at Beech Tree Road.

The operator of the motorcycle and the driver of a tractor trailer were both traveling westbound next to each other on River Road when they collided. The motorcycle then struck a van that was stopped on Beech Tree Road waiting to turn west on to River Road.

The operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. He has been identified as Babak Roboubi, 57, of Bethesda.

The drivers of the tractor trailer and the van were not hurt

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information on what happened should call Montgomery County police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

The road reopened at about 3:30 p.m.; the closure led to significant delays on Wilson Lane, MacArthur Boulevard near the Cabin John Parkway, and on Bradley Boulevard.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

