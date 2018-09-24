Construction to close streets in Southeast DC starting next week

The road closures come as part of a $4 million rehabilitation program aimed at improving two streets in Southeast: Fort Dupont Drive and Fort Davis Drive.

WASHINGTON — Starting Oct. 1, the National Park Service will close roads in the Fort Dupont area of Southeast D.C. as part of a road-improvement project. Drivers can expect the closures to remain in place through the spring.

The road closures come as part of a $4 million rehabilitation program aimed at improving two streets in Southeast: Fort Dupont Drive and Fort Davis Drive. The money was awarded to the park service by the Federal Highway Association as part of a construction plan to repave both roads and improve stormwater management.

The project’s goal is to improve road access for the residents of Fort Dupont Park.

“I know many people have been looking forward to this for sometime. Repairing Fort Dupont and Fort Davis Drives has been one of my top priorities since becoming superintendent,” said Tara Morrison, the park service’s superintendent of Anacostia Park.

The areas most affected include the Ridge Road picnic area and the surrounding parking lot, but the community garden and Randall Circle area will remain open to visitors. The Lanham Estates loop will be converted into a pedestrian trail, and the Fort Dupont Activity Center parking lot will be closed to all visitors.

Here is a map of the area slated for construction:

The first stage of the project is expected to last two months, the park service said.

