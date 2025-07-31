Electrical cable catches fire, forcing closure of Foggy Bottom Metro station, delays remain

Service was suspended on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines after a report of a fire just before 6:30 a.m. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said crews will need time to repair the cable that "flared up."

An electrical cable appears to be behind a reported fire near Foggy Bottom that halted Metrorail service between the McPherson Square and Clarendon stations, Metro’s general manager said.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said crews will need time to repair the cable that “flared up.”

“I got caught in this disruption as well & fully acknowledge that service in this area has not been good enough lately,” Clarke wrote in a post on X, while apologizing to customers.

There are no reports of injuries.

Foggy Bottom Station reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

As of 8:33 a.m., Metrorail is single tracking between Clarendon on the Orange and Silver Lines/Arlington Cemetery on the Blue Line and McPherson Square. Silver line trains will continue to only operate between Ashburn and Ballston, Metro said.

“All appropriate personnel responded to the scene,” Metro said in a statement.

One rider, Uneida Erving, told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper that she was “glad they kicked us off before we went towards the fire.” She started at Vienna and had to switch trains at Eastern Market.

“That train bought us the McPherson Square, and they kicked us off at McPherson Square and said, ‘It’s a fire up ahead. Y’all get off,'” Erving said. “No shuttle busses are really around. So we’re just hitchhiking from point A to point B.”

“I was like, ‘What if the fire’s between Rosslyn and a Foggy Bottom?’ I can’t swim,” she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Metro said that it is establishing shuttle service between the stations.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this story. WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reported live from Foggy Bottom.

