Weekend construction on Metro’s Red Line to close two stations

This weekend, Metro plans to do construction and repairs to some parts of the Red Line, closing two stations for the track work to be done.

Free shuttle buses on Saturday and Sunday will replace trains between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Friendship Heights. In addition, the Medical Center and Bethesda stations will be closed.

Metro said in a statement that it would be performing repairs to the aerial structure “due to significant deterioration,” as well as pouring new concrete grout pads, installing new rail and fasteners and replacing feeder cables that supply power to the third rail.

In addition to the track work on the Red Line, trains will single track between Navy Yard and Anacostia on the Green Line for maintenance to the platform lighting and tracks.

Normal service will continue on all other rail lines.

Visit the WMATA website for more information.

